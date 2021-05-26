WSP: Impaired driver charged after two-vehicle crash in Ocean Park
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol says an impaired driver caused a two-vehicle crash in Ocean Park Tuesday evening. The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on State Route 103. WSP says Amy M. Phelps, 37, of Woodland, was driving southbound on SR-103 in a tan 2004 Jeep Liberty when she attempted to turn left on 245th Street, failing to yield the right of way to a 2008 Toyota Prius. The Toyota then struck the passenger side front end of the Jeep.www.kptv.com