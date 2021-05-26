newsbreak-logo
Woodland's Alexis Wright, Eagle's Landing's Enos Odhiambo lead All-Region 4-AAAAA soccer honors

By From staff reports
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodland’s Alexis Wright and Eagle’s Landing’s Enos Odhiambo headlined the All-Region 4-AAAAA Soccer Team, selected by the region’s coaches. Wright was named the region’s girls player of the year, while Odhiambo was selected as the boys player of the year. Locust Grove’s Jason Wayne was voted the boys coach of the year for the region, while the girls coaching honor went to Jones County’s Mikaela Greene.

