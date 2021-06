Sunday was a big day for the New Orleans Saints. Not because of anything directly that happened to our boys in the black and gold mind you, but more because of what happened in our division. That’s right, in a surprise to no one but Atlanta Falcons fans, Julio Jones finally got fed up with the franchise who finds the most amazing ways to lose games and demanded a trade. Former Saints assistant General Manager and now Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot appeased the star wide receiver and pulled the trigger on a trade yesterday sending the All-Pro receiver to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection.