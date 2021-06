It’s no secret that Bella Hadid is drop-dead-gorgeous & the supermodel proved that when she went completely makeup-free in NYC. Bella Hadid, 24, was out in New York City on June 9 when she opted to go completely makeup-free. The supermodel looks fabulous with or without makeup but she looked extra stunning as she chose to go au natural. She kept her face bare and left her dark brown hair down in loose, air-dried waves while parted in the middle. She rocked a sheer black T-shirt with a cool white pattern on the front. Under her top, her black bra was on full display, as she styled the shirt with a pair of high-waisted skintight black pants. She topped her look off with a yellow and black checkered purse, black sneakers, and tons of bracelets.