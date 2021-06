George Washington got a lot of mileage from its senior guards this season. In return, they helped the Patriots negotiate the road to another state championship. Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum, who provided the bulk of the scoring and the intangibles for GW, were rewarded for their efforts by each being selected to the first team on the inaugural Class AAAA All-State squad chosen by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. They led the Patriots to their third title since 2011 and the program’s fourth overall.