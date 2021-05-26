'Brunch'n’ coming soon:' New brunch spot set to open later this year

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleElri Parker, current owner and operator of Dothan’s Golden Corral, and his wife Kenyatta are venturing into a new project to bring a brunch concept into Dothan in November. The Toasted Yolk Café, which is based out of Texas and currently has about 15 locations, will be making its first out-of-state stop in Dothan thanks to the Parkers. The building that formerly housed Atlanta Bread Company on Ross Clark Circle will soon become a modern take on the brunch experience, which has gained major popularity over the past decade.

