Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds & Best Bets

The PLAY: 1H Miami Marlins +125 P Lopez (RHP), N Pivetta (RHP) Must Start. I'm going to take a small underdog shot here based on the scheduling dynamics. Miami finally got back in the win column yesterday, so a tiny bit of positive momentum as they arrive at Fenway. The Red Sox are in a flat spot. These are way more prevalent in college sports, but they do exist on the professional side as well. Boston is back home off a road sweep against the rival Yankees, capped off by the win on Sunday Night Baseball. Now they have to get excited about playing the lowly Marlins, and the Sox have three much bigger series on tap following this one. They could be a little bit fat and happy here and they're up against a decent pitcher in Pablo Lopez. I can't make this a strong call as the Red Sox are the clearly superior team and they're also 9-2 with Nick Pivetta on the mound. But I can see them being a bit sluggish tonight and I'm willing to make a small investment in Lopez to pitch well against a lineup that has never seen him. No desire to trust the Marlins corps so as usual, I'll play Miami to get through the F5 ahead.