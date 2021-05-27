Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds & Best Bets

Field Level Media’s golf writers provide key notes and best bets from this week’s PGA Tour stop at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards)
  • Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M)
  • FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPUeI_0aCYvmuk00
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (GC), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (GC), 2-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
  • PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups); Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 5:30-7 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes)

NOTES

  • The event was the first in 2020 following the PGA Tour’s three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Phil Mickelson is in the 121-player field after becoming the oldest major winner in history last week. He is a two-time winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge (2000, ’08). Tiger Woods is the last player to win the week after also winning a major (2006 PGA Championship, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational)
  • Nine of the top 10 players in the FedEx Cup Standings are in their 20s.
  • Michael Visacki is in the field on a sponsors exemption after missing the cut in his PGA Tour debut at the Valspar Championship. After Monday qualifying, the video of Visacki calling his father to tell him the news has been viewed more than 1.5 million times. … Erik Compton also received a sponsors exemption. The 41-year-old has received two heart transplants and will make his 164th career start on the PGA Tour.
  • Fort Worth resident J.J. Henry will continue his record active consecutive starts streak of playing in every event since 2002. Other sponsor exemptions include Graeme McDowell, Jason Dufner and Korn Ferry Tour player Sahith Theegala.
  • Zach Johnson holds the tournament scoring record of 259 set in 2010.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpUE4_0aCYvmuk00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

BEST BETS

  • Jordan Spieth (+1050 at DraftKings) has three consecutive top-10 finishes in his home state of Texas, including a win at the Valero Texas Open. He won at Colonial in 2016 and had four consecutive top-10 finishes before a T30 last week.
  • Justin Thomas (+1300) is coming off a missed cut at the PGA but did win The Players earlier this year and finished T10 at Colonial last year.
  • Collin Morikawa (+1500) lost in a playoff last year to Berger (+1900), who is attempting to become the first player to successfully defend at Colonial since Ben Hogan (1952-53). Morikawa has consecutive top-10s, including a T8 last week.
  • Patrick Reed (+1700) is one of three top-10 players in the field (Thomas, Morikawa) and has two top-10s in his past four starts along with a win at Torrey Pines earlier this year.
  • Abraham Ancer (+1700) is still seeking his maiden win on tour. The Texas native’s 65 on Sunday at Kiawah Island was the best in the field by two shots.

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

