Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) The 2022 recruiting class is just beginning to take shape and so far, the Indiana Hoosiers are loading up on their top defensive targets. Kaiden Turner, a well-regarded interior linebacker, was the first to commit. IU then flipped Dasan McCullough, a near five-star prospect that will be playing for Bloomington South High School this fall and projects as a Stinger linebacker. Today, the Hoosiers secured the commitment of one of their top defensive line targets as Richard Thomas pledged his services to Tom Allen and the Cream and Crimson.