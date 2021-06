Luxemburg-Casco saw their season come to an end on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans took on Freedom for the second time this season and took another loss to the Freedom squad, 3-0. Freedom has the advantage in the teams two games against one another, 8-1. With the loss, Luxemburg-Casco’s overall season record is 6-5. The Spartans up and down season includes wins in two of their last three games.