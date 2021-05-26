newsbreak-logo
Georgia State

Stockbridge's Khalil Castro signs with Middle Georgia Prep

By From Staff Reports
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockbridge senior Khalil Castro signed Tuesday with the Middle Georgia Prep men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.1 steals as a senior. He also was named Stockbridge’s top defender, as well as a second-team All-Region 4-AAAAA selection, last season.

