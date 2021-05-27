Heatwave Headed for SF and Inland Areas Over Memorial Day Weekend
Saturday may still be a bit breezy, but by Sunday and Monday you should be seeing some warm days — maybe even beach days — in San Francisco and all over the Bay. A ridge of high pressure is building over the eastern Pacific on Sunday that will start a warming trend for the Bay Area that extends through Tuesday. As NBC Bay Area reports, that's already led the National Weather Service to begin warning the elderly and vulnerable to avoid outdoor activities at the end of the holiday weekend.sfist.com