Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Heatwave Headed for SF and Inland Areas Over Memorial Day Weekend

SFist
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday may still be a bit breezy, but by Sunday and Monday you should be seeing some warm days — maybe even beach days — in San Francisco and all over the Bay. A ridge of high pressure is building over the eastern Pacific on Sunday that will start a warming trend for the Bay Area that extends through Tuesday. As NBC Bay Area reports, that's already led the National Weather Service to begin warning the elderly and vulnerable to avoid outdoor activities at the end of the holiday weekend.

sfist.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#East Bay#Heatwave#Abc 7#Accuweather#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...