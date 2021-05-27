Former 49ers Asst. Katie Sowers Joins Chiefs Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he "love(s) the progress" rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has made so far in OTAs. Wilson, the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, will face a huge leap in the level of his competition as he transitions from BYU to the NFL. However, Saleh also noted that Wilson's "mindset will not let him fail." Early practice reports have noted that Wilson's arm strength has already translated to the practice field as he adapts to NFL-level competition.