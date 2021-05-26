newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Eight Clayton County athletes earn Positive Athlete Georgia regional awards

By From Staff Reports
Clayton News Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight high-schoolers from Clayton County were recognized as South Atlanta Regional winners by Positive Athlete Georgia. The organization, founded by Forest Park native and longtime NFL star Hines Ward, recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.

www.news-daily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverdale, GA
City
Lovejoy, GA
City
Jonesboro, GA
County
Clayton County, GA
City
Forest Park, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Clayton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Track And Field#Girls Soccer#South Atlanta#Jonesboro Girls#Riverdale Football#Forest Park Boys#Mount Zion Boys#Positive Athlete Georgia#Athletes#Awards#Boys Golf#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
Related
Jonesboro, GAClayton News Daily

Queens Adams, Yahnari Lyons titles help Jonesboro girls to fourth at state track and field meet

Jonesboro’s girls excelled in the Class AAAAA Track and Field Championships at Carrollton over the weekend. Queens Adams and Yahnari Lyons won individual state champions and the Cardinals tied with Jackson-Atlanta for fourth place in the team standings at 43 points. Their total wasn’t far off champion Woodward Academy (59.5), runner-up St. Pius (53) and third-place Banneker (51).
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Schools see a future in online education

Metro Atlanta districts creating online schools for students not returning to classrooms. After the first days of the school year, Tara Duke wondered if she made a mistake opting to keep her four children at home and enrolled in online learning. Zoom sessions were canceled unexpectedly, and one teacher simply...
Georgia StateGriffin Daily News

Georgia DOT heads into summer construction season

ATLANTA — With Memorial Day unofficially marking the start of summer, an active summer construction season is coming up across Georgia, creating many work zones. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) anticipates a busy construction season to include resurfacing and maintenance projects on interstates and state routes, as well as ongoing major projects such as the Transform 285/400 improvement project in metro Atlanta, the I-75/I-285 resurfacing project in Clayton County, the I-85 widening project in Jackson County, and the I-16/I-75 interchange reconstruction projects in Macon-Bibb County.