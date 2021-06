The Gateway Creator Series 15.6" Performance Notebook is a powerhouse equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600H Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Graphics and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 allowing you to game with ease or breeze through you daily tasks. The Tuned by THX display screens provide rich, vibrant colors and better contrast and are paired with the Tuned by THX Audio which lets you experience the theatre level quality while in the convenience of your home. During gaming, you will feel like you are in the centre of the action with the THX Spatial audio software which provides stereo and spatial surround sound through headphones by simulating a 7.1 surround sound.