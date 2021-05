It is a remarkable fact that the first explorations for iron ore on the Mesaba range were conducted at two extremes, the east and the west, while the great center was left untouched for several years. In 1887, ’88, and ’89, George C. Stone and associates carried on explorations in the neighborhood of Old Mesaba station, extending west as far as section 3, town 58, range 15, now the location of the Meadow mine [northeast of present-day Aurora.]