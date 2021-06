The Texas Rangers today issued the following statement on the passing of Shirley Kost, who died early this morning in Arlington at the age of 82. “The Texas Rangers mourn the passing of a longtime loyal and very passionate fan today. Shirley Kost has been a part of the Rangers’ family for over 30 years. Shirley was affectionately known as the “Cookie Lady” as she tirelessly baked and brought thousands of cookies to Rangers players, staff, and broadcasters over the years.