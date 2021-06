Earlier this week, AMD announced the availability of its FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. There has now been time for multiple tech outlets to pore over the technology, its capabilities, its strengths and its weaknesses. In summary, the new technology, abbreviated neatly as FSR, has been warmly welcomed by gaming and technology sites and YouTubers alike. If you are looking for 'both sides' of the argument I think the least positive of initial views of the new tech came from Digital Foundry, but oevrall the weight of feeling seemed to be more positive, try Hardware Unboxed as an example.