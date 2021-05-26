Cancel
The most wonderful time of the year is not always Christmas

I love this time of year. It is my slam dunk, all time favorite season even though it only lasts a few weeks. Beginning with the silent budding of the leaves, through the explosion of vibrant pink, purple and contrasting white blossoming trees, and on to the fullness of all the greenery, the awakening of summer thrills my soul.

HealthVermilion Standard

Senior Living: Always winter, never Christmas

Thirty-one days to go! That’s how many days I’ll be counting until my second dose of the COVID vaccine. Then there’s a three-week post-vax waiting period, at which point it will be 25 days until my 73rd birthday. Too much math? Sorry about that. The obsession with the aforementioned numbers...
Internetfloridasportsman.com

Wonderful!

There's room in the dark corners of reddit, 4chan, and other places on the internet for those types of discussions. As the off topic section of a fishing forum, the moderator does a great job trying to keep this more friendly, fun, and constructive. joekat46 said:. I see our autocratic...
ApparelGeekTyrant

Get a Head Start on Your Christmas Sweater Game This Year with the New Harley Quinn Sweater

It’s getting hot up here in the Northern Hemisphere, but if you need a sweater for those nippy evenings or live in colder areas, Fun.com has a great new sweater for you to check out. The Harley Quinn Hammer Time Ugly Christmas Sweater is launching on June 30 exclusively from FUN.com for $49.99. It features Harley Quinn in her Batman: The Animated Series look (a personal favorite) wielding her trusty hammer. I know they call it an ugly sweater, but it looks pretty awesome if you’re a fan of Harley.
Celebrationshistoryofyesterday.com

How Did People Celebrate Christmas in Medieval Times?

Hristmas was one of the best highlights of the medieval calendar, not only for the rich but for the peasants too. Unlike Christmas today, it was a celebration that lasted for twelve days where everyone indulged in food and merriment. Peasants were given two weeks off; lords would hand out free food, and children were given gifts.
Environmentrobconews.com

It is that time of year again

Every year as Texans we can count on two things without fail. First, summer is coming, or as it were is here and it is going to get hot, and secondly, it is going to stay hot until the middle of October. Every year I write this column in hopes of not having to write the follow-up story should people ignore this column. With the heat comes the extreme danger to pets and children left in vehicles,…
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

We Are Halfway To Christmas- 6 Reasons Why It’s My Favorite Time To Go To Disney

Where has the year gone Disney friends!? Today it is officially halfway to the Yuletide Season! To celebrate six months until Christmas, I thought Id share with you six delightful reasons why it is my favorite time to visit the theme parks! Though we dont know as of yet what the status of this years theme park Christmas parties are one thing were pretty confident about is that Disneyland and...
Religionhometownsource.com

Always on time

For many years, I prided myself on being someone who was always on time. I would often arrive 15-20 minutes early just to make sure I wasn’t late. Well, once I got married and started raising a family, being on time became more of a challenge. There was always one more thing to do before we left or one more toy to grab. Parents you know the drill.
Baker City, ORwallowa.com

Tee Time: Be sure to always have your clubs with you

Golfers: Are you packing up to go on a long vacation or a short weekend getaway? If so, be sure and throw in your clubs. “But,” you say, “why should I make room for my clubs? Out-of-town golf courses look daunting, and I may have to pair up with strangers. As much as I enjoy golf, I’m not that good, and I’d make a fool of myself.”
Boulder, COColorado Daily

Deryn Davidson: It’s always a good time to celebrate pollinators

We are already deep into June, but did you know this month is Colorado Pollinator Month? And June 21-27 is National Pollinator Week. The City of Boulder celebrates Pollinator Appreciation Month in September, and countless other communities have their own festivals and events to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators.
Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Christmas in July

LEWISBURG — Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate will be holding its third Christmas in July, to raise money and collect toys for the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Bank’s Toy Program. To donate toys or make a monetary donation, call 570-524-7500 or drop the donations off at 331 Market...
GardeningGwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Hydrangeas color the summer landscape

The bigleaf hydrangeas, also called French, mophead, or snowball hydrangeas, are the most popular and well-known hydrangeas grown in our area. They bloom profusely during the early summer months with pink to dark blue globular clusters of flowers and have thick medium to dark green leaves. The plants are attractive in the landscape and can be used as specimens, groups of plants, or containers.
TravelInside the Magic

Will Disney World Get a “Normal” Christmas This Year?

The Walt Disney World Resort will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary starting October 1, 2021. This celebration will span over a year and bring special decorations and offerings around the theme parks. How will the 50th anniversary change the way the holiday season is celebrated at Walt Disney World? Let’s...
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

New dessert business opening this weekend in Wichita to offer ‘Christmas Cheer All Year’

A sweet new business is opening in downtown Wichita on Saturday that will make it feel like Christmas all summer. Hunter and Thali Leichner are about to open a second location of their Candy Cones shaved ice business that they started in Haysville last summer. The mobile business has a Christmas theme — with holiday lights decorating its surroundings and employees dressed as elves — and it serves outrageously huge and decadent shaved ice creations as well as Italian coffee.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

When You’re Always Going to Be the Second-Most Famous Writer in Your Marriage

My wife and I are duking it out for places eight to fifteen within Amazon’s “Spiritual Self Help” category. First she’s number twelve, then nine, while I fall from eight to fifteen, and then we reverse again as the list updates once an hour. You need to sell about fifteen books a day on Amazon to make it onto the Spiritual Self Help list, though neither of us is comfortable with that label. We’re old enough to remember Norman Vincent Peale. But who cares? We’re both Top 10, sort of, in something.
Petsbleedingcool.com

That Time Streak the Wonder Dog Replaced Green Lantern, Up for Auction

Never take a fictional dog's origin story at face value. Dogs really do have secret lives, it seems, and every time I'm tempted to forget about the scattered notes I've taken over the years regarding fictional and sometimes forgotten dog stars of long ago, I think about how many billions of dollars that the concept of sharing pet photos has added to the market caps of the social internet companies, and add a few more notes to the file. The origin of canonical dog star Toto of Wizard of Oz fame is a particularly egregious example of a lost chapter in the history of dog fiction. L. Frank Baum seems to have been substantially inspired by at least one previous fictional pooch who looks the same, has a similar background, and is also named Toto. But today's 2021 June 13-14 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Select Auction #122124 session which includes a dog-centric superhero covers in Green Lantern #34 and Green Lantern #36 of that reminds me of the true story behind Streak the Wonder Dog.