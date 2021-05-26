The most wonderful time of the year is not always Christmas

Never take a fictional dog's origin story at face value. Dogs really do have secret lives, it seems, and every time I'm tempted to forget about the scattered notes I've taken over the years regarding fictional and sometimes forgotten dog stars of long ago, I think about how many billions of dollars that the concept of sharing pet photos has added to the market caps of the social internet companies, and add a few more notes to the file. The origin of canonical dog star Toto of Wizard of Oz fame is a particularly egregious example of a lost chapter in the history of dog fiction. L. Frank Baum seems to have been substantially inspired by at least one previous fictional pooch who looks the same, has a similar background, and is also named Toto. But today's 2021 June 13-14 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Select Auction #122124 session which includes a dog-centric superhero covers in Green Lantern #34 and Green Lantern #36 of that reminds me of the true story behind Streak the Wonder Dog.