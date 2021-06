John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been at the top of the fan-casting lists for the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, AKA Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, in Marvel’s forthcoming Fantastic Four. But even though Emily Blunt nearly entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow before scheduling took her away from the role, the actress may no longer be interested in taking on a superhero role. In fact, she doesn’t even really like superhero movies, she says.