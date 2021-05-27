Learn How to Do the Perfect Push-Up With Tips From Trainer Charlee Atkins
If your arms feel like wet spaghetti every time you do a push-up, rethink how you're using them. Having your arms in an "I position" (elbows towards the ribs) or a "T position" (elbows to the side) might not be the most stable or effective. So what other options are out there? Trainer Charlee Atkins has a "superior" arm position for you to try. Follow her brief tutorial where you'll learn how to do a safe and stable push-up using the "A position."