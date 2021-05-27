Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Learn How to Do the Perfect Push-Up With Tips From Trainer Charlee Atkins

By Angelica Wilson
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your arms feel like wet spaghetti every time you do a push-up, rethink how you're using them. Having your arms in an "I position" (elbows towards the ribs) or a "T position" (elbows to the side) might not be the most stable or effective. So what other options are out there? Trainer Charlee Atkins has a "superior" arm position for you to try. Follow her brief tutorial where you'll learn how to do a safe and stable push-up using the "A position."

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Push Up#Cscs#Charleeatkins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Instagram
Related
Weight Lossava360.com

20-Minute Knee-Friendly Lower-Body Workout With Charlee Atkins

[Sponsored by Under Armour] Join Charlee Atkins for one of her most-requested formats: a knee-friendly workout! This session will include exercises to strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, and quads without placing too much strain on your knees. You’ll definitely feel the burn and fire up those muscles during this high-intensity, low-impact sweat sesh! For an added challenge, include a pair of medium dumbbells.
Workoutsthechalkboardmag.com

5 Smart Tips For Fitness Recovery with Trainer Peter Deacy

We first met trainer Peter Deacy at the jaw-droppingly beautiful Nobu Ryokan in Malibu where he provides bespoke wellness experiences for guests. As a long-time personal trainer for clients like Natalie Portman and Selma Blair, Peter also runs Malibu Fit Concierge, an app that allows users to customize their wellness needs and book virtual or in-home training with approved pros from around the world.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Uphill Workout on TikTok Has Us Sweating, and We Haven't Even Gone Outside Yet

ACE-certified fitness trainer Jaiana Francis uses just a kettlebell and a hill to demonstrate a full-body AMRAP (as many reps as possible) workout that has us sweating from watching alone. Moving through jump squats, weighted uphill runs, and bicep curls, Francis shows us how hills found in nature can add an extra challenge to a workout — almost like how you can up the incline on a treadmill, but without paying the treadmill price.
WorkoutsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stay Fresh and Worry-Free During Your Workouts

Looking to ramp up your exercise routine? Don’t let anything hold you back from taking on your workouts — not even a fear of leaks. 1 in 5 women are hesitant to take exercise classes because of fear of leaks,1” says Dr. Heather Jeffcoat, DPT, Pelvic Health Physical Therapist and Poise® partner.
WorkoutsHealthline

Jump Roping Craze: How to Get the Most Out of This At-Home Exercise

Jump roping gained popularity this past year as COVID-19 lockdowns kept people away from the gym and some of their normal exercise routines. Experts say the exercise can be done at home and provides a quick and intense cardiovascular workout. They recommend people begin with short sessions between 5 and...
WorkoutsCosmopolitan

5 Strength Training Moves for Beginners Who Don't Own Weights (aka You)

Regardless of what fitness TikTok or that friend who swears she l-o-v-e-s morning workouts says, you don't need equipment to get a v effective muscle-building workout. Before you fact check me (though, tbh, I dare you), you should know that this is exactly why The Sweat App has a new program designed for those of us who canceled our gym memberships years ago and never looked back.
WorkoutsPopSugar

You Only Need 8 Minutes to Break a Sweat With This Low-Impact Cardio Workout

Join LIT Method founders Justin and Taylor Norris for a quick 8-minute burn that features some of their go-to low-impact cardio and core strength exercises. They've designed this workout to challenge you, and low impact definitely doesn't mean low energy. Expect some quick moves to get you on your feet and breaking a sweat — those small steps can lead to big outcomes over time!
WorkoutsPosted by
SELF

A Low-Impact Workout You Can Do in Just 20 Minutes

Cardio, core stability, and total-body strengthening—our newest low-impact workout video from Sweat with SELF has it all. This 20-minute workout, led by LIT Method cofounders Taylor and Justin Norris, is a high-intensity, low-impact routine that will challenge your muscles and amp up your heart rate—all without pummeling your joints. With nine bodyweight moves performed in a circuit-style pattern, you’ll work pretty much every muscle group in your body from your shoulders down to your calves. You’ll especially fire up your midsection with exercises that engage both your deep core muscles (think: transverse abdominis and internal obliques) as well as smaller stabilizing muscles (important if you're working on good posture). Plus, you’ll get a solid dose of cardio thanks to the HIIT format that encourages you to work at maximum effort.
WorkoutsLifehacker

How to Strength Train Faster, According to Science

If you struggle to find enough time to exercise, you’re not alone. Even though an effective workout can be long, short, or anywhere in between, we often let the time commitment exercise requires become a barrier, and figure it’s not worth even starting. Fortunately, a new review paper by sports scientists has gathered a set of guidelines for time-efficient strength workouts, and their recommendations will help you get the most work done in the shortest amount of time.
Weight LossPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Way You Feel in Your Clothes Matters More Than the Number on the Scale — Here's Why

You've committed to working out regularly, eating right, and taking care of yourself, yet judging by the scale, you don't seem to be making any progress. While you may want the satisfaction of watching the numbers on the scale trend downward, that may not be the best measurement of success. "Although it's counterintuitive, you can actually lose inches without losing weight," Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, author of The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club, told POPSUGAR. So, even if the scale hasn't budged, you can see positive changes in your body, and those are actually a more reliable way to track your fitness and weight-loss goals.
Weight Losshealthcanal.com

How I Lost 20 Pounds Doing 100 Push-Ups Every Day

In a world with an exponential rise in obesity and a labor-saving culture, exercise is an important factor that helps you to lose weight and maintain a healthy body. I work a 9-5 IT job. And you know that we hardly move and consume more calories than anyone. Our cafeteria is mostly filled with junk, vending machines are crammed with snacks and sodas. I was eating unhealthy food for years now and consuming a lot more calories than I should be. One day, I decided to get my cholesterol levels tested after one of my colleagues suffered from a stroke.
WorkoutsMindBodyGreen

Jump Rope vs. Running: Which Cardio Exercise Is Better For You?

Think back to the last time you picked up a jump rope: Were there pigtails and a playground in the picture? If so, you might be missing out on a killer workout. While running may come to mind as the best cardio workout, jumping rope also has its benefits—but which one is better? Here's what personal trainers have to say about it.
Workoutswhoop.com

5 Tips on How to Run Faster from Olympian Colleen Quiqley

Olympian and pro runner Colleen Quigley shares her top 5 tips for how to run faster. Colleen holds PRs including a 4:22 mile, 15:10 5k, and 9:11 3000m steeplechase. If you ask Colleen Quiqley when she knew she wanted to be a runner, she’ll tell you she didn’t. Like most kids she tried a variety of sports at a young age, including dance and soccer. Her freshman year of high school she decided to join the cross-country team to stay in shape, but right away it was obvious that running was something she could take a lot further.
Recipeslivingwellmom.com

Baking Tip: How to Get Perfectly Softened Butter Fast

This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you ready to make some delicious baked goods? Now, before we start baking, let’s talk about how to soften butter. There are many ways that you can do this! Some people like to cut the cold butter into small pieces and then let it sit on the counter for a few hours until it softens. Others prefer using warm water or microwaving their butter for a short period of time. The choice is yours!
Yogafemalefirst.co.uk

Seven ways you can harness your fitness to further your mental wellbeing

Group exercise is one of the best ways to stay motivated and have fun while exercising. Regular exercise is the magic bullet that helps you to nurture your mental wellbeing. Different forms of exercise can be used to improve your mood and self-confidence, helping to reduce stress, improve sleep and release lots of happy hormones so you feel better. Jane Hart is a Personal Trainer and the joint business owner of GetMeFit, (www.getmefit.co), a platform, which connects you with independent personal trainers and classes either near you or online. Here are her top seven tips for using fitness to improve your mental health:
LifestyleClimbing

Want to Climb Better Instantly? Then Learn How to Warm Up Properly

This article is free, but sign up with an Outside+ membership and you get unlimited access to thousands of world-class stories, gear reviews and expert advice on climbing.com and rockandice.com, plus you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing and receive our annual coffee-table edition of Ascent. Outside+ members also receive other valuable benefits including a Gaia GPS Premium membership. Please join the Climbing team today.