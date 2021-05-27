Learn How to Do the Perfect Push-Up With Tips From Trainer Charlee Atkins

You've committed to working out regularly, eating right, and taking care of yourself, yet judging by the scale, you don't seem to be making any progress. While you may want the satisfaction of watching the numbers on the scale trend downward, that may not be the best measurement of success. "Although it's counterintuitive, you can actually lose inches without losing weight," Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, author of The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club, told POPSUGAR. So, even if the scale hasn't budged, you can see positive changes in your body, and those are actually a more reliable way to track your fitness and weight-loss goals.