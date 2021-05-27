Cancel
Report: Earth may temporarily hit Paris climate limit in next 5 years

By Andrew Freedman
Axios
Axios
 23 days ago
The world is increasingly likely to see a year in which global average surface temperatures meet or exceed the Paris Agreement's ambitious temperature target of 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels, a new report predicts. Why it matters: Limiting warming to 1.5°C is an existential matter for small island states, which...

