Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Opinion: George Floyd got justice, but justice for one is clearly not justice for all

By Pamela Wood
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWood is a writer, nurse and activist, and a member of Moms of Black Boys. She lives in Lemon Grove. When George Floyd was murdered by then-police officer and current convict Derek Chauvin, it struck a chord in America that had never been hit before. Cries for justice rang out all over the nation. There were protests in every state in the union. It was one of the bravest acts the world had ever seen American activists carry out considering we were in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic that was dropping Black people like flies.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#Hate Crimes#Murder#Racial Injustice#Wood#Moms Of Black Boys#Lemon Grove#American#Union Tribune#The U S Secret Service#Republicans#Democrats#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Public Safetyexpressnews.com

Editorial: One teen's courage led to justice, change

On May 25, 2020, Darnella Frazier became an instant journalist, her instincts overcoming her lack of experience. She was 17, but she reacted with poise and courage, and her steeliness changed the world. Witnessing a murder in real time, she whipped out her phone and captured a police officer digging...
Congress & Courtsaltamontenterprise.com

We now have one-sided justice

The Washington establishment with the help of the media is working overtime to tear the United States Constitution apart. The lady with the scales of justice has been discarded and we now have one-sided justice in our law system. After 80-plus years living in this great country, reverse discrimination is...
SocietySouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Extending liberty, justice to all is justifiable goal

As an older white guy, age 73, I’m amazed and befuddled by the hysteria over critical race theory and Black Lives Matter. I’ve been an educator for most of my adult life in various institutions and disciplines. I retired as dean of Nursing and Health Studies at UW Bothell. Only...
New Haven, CTNew Haven Register

Opinion: I escaped to Yale but found no justice

I couldn’t have told you the first thing about New Haven. To me, it was an old and excessively boring city, with nothing much to do besides go to class and slip away to New York whenever the opportunity arose. It was mid-April of 2020, and I had just committed to attending Yale, which meant I was to spend the majority of my next four years in New Haven. As someone who had come from a poor neighborhood on the west side of Chicago, I was excited about the prospect of living in a city where nothing much happened -- where things were quiet and simple. New Haven represented an escape from the social issues that plagued my city, from economic inequality to violence and police brutality to systemic racism.
SocietyBaptist Standard

Voices: Justice looks like all our responsibility

EDITOR’S NOTE: “Justice looks like …” is a special series in the Voices column. Readers will have the opportunity to consider justice from numerous viewpoints. The series is based on each writer’s understanding of Scripture and relationship with Jesus Christ. Writers present their own views independent of any institution, unless otherwise noted in their bios.
Celebritiesclichemag.com

OPINION: Liberty, Justice And Juneteenth For All

The words, “liberty and justice for all,” have been recited by school children across America since they were written by Francis Bellamy in 1892. But for many children of color, these words simply do not ring true. As we celebrate Juneteenth in many states across the country, we need to...
Minneapolis, MNumn.edu

A call for racial justice

Nine days after George Perry Floyd Jr. was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel announced a systemwide scholarship honoring his memory. Floyd, who had five children and two grandchildren, grew up in Houston and moved to Minneapolis in 2014, where he worked as a...
Evanston, ILthepublicdiscourse.com

National Reparations Can’t Create Justice, But Local Ones Might

In March of 2021, the city of Evanston, Illinois began an initiative to right past racial injustices. On March 22, the Evanston City Council voted 8–1 in favor of the Local Reparations Restorative Housing Program. As the New York Times put it, this program is “a blueprint to begin distributing $10 million in reparations to black residents of the city in the form of housing grants.” Under the program’s terms, the Times continued, “The first phase of spending from the reparations fund will begin with $400,000 in housing grants toward home repairs, mortgage assistance or down payments toward a new home” for black Evanstonians.
Advocacythejacksonpress.org

Derek Chauvin Did Not Murder George Floyd

George Floyd’s death one year ago caused a national level of rioting and vandalism and even deaths. It also put something called “excited delirium” in the spotlight. George Parry at The American Spectator, Andrea Widburg at American Thinker, and Jack Cashill (at both venues) all have written insightfully about the political, scientific, and legal issues related to the death of Mr. Floyd and the prosecution of Officer Chauvin. The bottom line, if one seriously considers the medical evidence, is that Derek Chauvin did not murder George Floyd.
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

March for Justice: One year later and little has changed

KEYSER - It’s been a year since a large group of area residents gathered together to hit the streets of Keyser in protest against the brutal murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Coordinated by Piedmont resident Kyleena Purvis and Keyser resident Veronica Newlin,...
ReligionJournal

Why are conservatives being accused?

Those of us that believe in the Bible, the Constitution and are loyal patriots are being demonized and slandered. We are called white supremisists, priveleged, extremists, racists, Nazies and God knows what else. It’s the Democrat Party that is a perfect fit for those descriptions. It’s the Democrat Party that...
Public Safetyiotwreport.com

Talcum X wants justice for vandalized George Floyd statue

PM- Shaun King wants justice for vandalized George Floyd statue—a year ago he demanded Jesus statues be torn down. Activists and author Shaun King has a message for those who vandalized a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn, New York. He wants justice for the George Floyd statue, and he’ll do everything he can to get it.
Societysdvoice.info

Editorial – Critical Race Theory and the Whitewashing of America

It was not enough that 47 states have introduced over 500 bills that will limit the time, places and rights to vote in America, as well as allow states to change voter results in those elections that Republican legislatures “feel” had fraud. Without the recent attack on “Critical Race Theory”, it would be possible, for years to come, to show how a racist right wing White America abolished the voting rights of millions of Americans, many of whom happened to be people of color.
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Parrott: Racism in American history

With all due respect to that impressive list of organizations ("Joint statement on legislative efforts to restrict education about racism in American history,” Loudoun Times-Mirror, June 18, 2021), those groups--and even our governor, unfortunately (p. 8)--simply don’t get it. The effort against Critical Race Theory (CRT) doesn’t “restrict” education about racism in America. Instead, it tries to expand the approach to our history to include more relevant—and truthful--facts, rather than an attempt to teach a toxic, anti-historical brew of one-sided, grossly distorted and inflammatory rhetoric that places ALL struggles of Black Americans on the shoulders of our Founders and, sadly, on children in our classrooms.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Crump: Chauvin sentence 'should be the norm'

Following the news that a former Minneapolis police officer had been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, attorney Ben Crump said that the sentencing should not be the exception but the norm. “This is the longest sentence that a police officer has ever been...