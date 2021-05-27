Opinion: George Floyd got justice, but justice for one is clearly not justice for all
Wood is a writer, nurse and activist, and a member of Moms of Black Boys. She lives in Lemon Grove. When George Floyd was murdered by then-police officer and current convict Derek Chauvin, it struck a chord in America that had never been hit before. Cries for justice rang out all over the nation. There were protests in every state in the union. It was one of the bravest acts the world had ever seen American activists carry out considering we were in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic that was dropping Black people like flies.www.sandiegouniontribune.com