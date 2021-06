The OKC Thunder had themselves a horrendous 2020-21 campaign on paper but, in actuality, it boded well for their ultimate goals of rebuilding the franchise. Though a 22-50 record may appear to be putrid on the surface, such a finish managed to net them the fourth-worst standing in the league which, in turn, gives them the fourth-best odds of landing the top slot in the 2021 NBA Draft, and a 52.4 percent chance of having their pick fall within the top-5.