5 good reasons why you need to get a dog license
Being a dog owner requires all sorts of responsibility. One that is often overlooked is registering your dog with your city government and getting him licensed. I’ll be honest. Until I started working in the field of animal welfare, I never quite understood the point of having to license my dogs. It just seemed like this extra administrative task I couldn’t be bothered with, and another way for local governments to make money.www.pasadenastarnews.com