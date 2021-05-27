Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

5 good reasons why you need to get a dog license

By Jack Hagerman
Pasadena Star-News
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a dog owner requires all sorts of responsibility. One that is often overlooked is registering your dog with your city government and getting him licensed. I’ll be honest. Until I started working in the field of animal welfare, I never quite understood the point of having to license my dogs. It just seemed like this extra administrative task I couldn’t be bothered with, and another way for local governments to make money.

www.pasadenastarnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monrovia, CA
City
South Pasadena, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Sierra Madre, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
Pasadena, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Bradbury, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That Dog#Your Dog#Pasadena Humane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...