Where are the Dallas Mavericks headed after a turbulent 24 hours capped by Rick Carlisle's resignation as head coach?. The departure of Carlisle, who led the Mavericks to their only NBA championship in 2011 and won a franchise-record 555 games in 13 seasons, came the day after the team announced the departure of longtime president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson. That means Dallas needs replacement for both key decision-makers ahead of a crucial offseason, the last for the Mavericks before All-NBA guard Luka Doncic begins an expected max extension to his rookie contract.