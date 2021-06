After the release of the trailer for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, fans can’t help but be excited at the possibility of a small Spider-Man cameo or link within the film. Despite Tom Holland’s Spider-Man appearing in The MCU, the onscreen rights of Spider-Man are technically owned by Sony, alongside Venom, Morbius, Carnage, and 900 other characters such as Black Cat. Although there have not been any confirmations of Spider-Man to appear in the same universe as Venom, the trailer gives plenty of easter eggs that make us think otherwise.