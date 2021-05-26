Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine, WA

Blaine rail port getting new cargo scanning technology

lyndentribune.com
 15 days ago

  WASHINGTON — On May 12 U.S. Customs and Border Protection unveiled a $46 million initiative to enhance the security and efficiency of rail cargo inspections at locations throughout the United States.   CBP will replace aging rail scanning systems at 12 rail ports of entry on the U.S. southern and northern...

www.lyndentribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blaine, WA
Blaine, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Scanning#Security Systems#Energy Systems#Assistant Technology#Blaine Rail#Rail Scanning Systems#Rail Cargo Inspections#Port#U S Bound Cargo#Trains#Cbp Upgrading#Project Sites#Stowaways#Cbp Officers#Electricity#Radioactive Isotopes#Linear Accelerators#Eastport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Nigerian citizen charged with defrauding Washington State Employment Security Department of over $350,000

Seattle – A Nigerian citizen was arrested Friday evening at JFK Airport in New York on a criminal complaint charging him with wire fraud for his scheme to steal over $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, made his initial appearance Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. He is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.
Washington StateKREM

Nigerian man arrested for unemployment fraud in Washington

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on fixes to the Employment Security Department originally aired in April 2020. A Nigerian man accused of defrauding the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) of hundreds of thousands of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested Friday. Abidemi Rufai, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria...
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Whatcom County, WAWestern Front

Southern Resident Orcas are threatened by Whatcom County oil refineries

Environmental activists, ecologists and government officials regulate and discuss the potential impacts that transshipment has on Washington’s small orca population. Southern Resident killer whales, a population of Orcas in the Salish Sea, may benefit from a recent court ruling imposing regulations on the Phillips 66 oil refinery in Ferndale. On...
Washington StateIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: Scrutinizing AbbVie’s Humira Patents, Budget Requests for NASA and DOD Technology, and the Future of Automotive Technologies

This week in Washington IP news, the Senate remains largely quiet on IP-related matters, although Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will make a keynote address at one of two Brookings Institution events this week focused on artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, Tuesday morning will feature what is likely to be a contentious hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testifying before the House Oversight Committee on that company’s efforts to maintain exclusivity over its blockbuster drug, Humira. Other House committee hearings will explore the potential benefits and problems with automotive technologies, as well as Biden Administration discretionary budget requests for NASA and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the prospects for federal research, design and development expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the Hudson Institute explores threats to U.S. dominance in both the semiconductor and advanced battery industries.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateChronicle

It's Time to Make Sure Your Phone Will Get Washington's New ShakeAlert Early Earthquake Warnings

OLYMPIA — Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.