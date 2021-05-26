Cancel
Lynden, WA

Foxtail Street connector built in just seven weeks

lyndentribune.com
 15 days ago

  LYNDEN — In just seven weeks 350 feet of new roadway was built in east Lynden.   It fills a gap of Foxtail Street that had existed for several years between Bradley Meadows Lane and Eastwood Way.   On Monday, May 24, city officials and representatives of Reichhardt & Ebe Engineering and...

www.lyndentribune.com
City
Lynden, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
#Connector#Colacurcio Construction#Bradley Meadows Lane#Foxtail Street#Bike#City Officials#Mayor Scott Korthuis#East Lynden#Link#Gap#Schools#Ebe
