Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellsworth THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL ELLSWORTH COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas.