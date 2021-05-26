Code Red Warzone Tournament May 27: Standings, Bracket, Stream & Schedule

Killcams in shooter games are common enough, but Apex Legends doesn’t currently have any system of that kind to show players how they were killed. The absence of killcams has left some players asking if there’d ever be a chance to get them added to the game, but the developers Respawn Entertainment seem reluctant to add post-death killcams based on recent comments. An end-of-match killcam, however, seems like an idea that could happen, though there’s no guarantee of anything changing right now.