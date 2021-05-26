Code Red Warzone Tournament May 27: Standings, Bracket, Stream & Schedule
Competitive Warzone has become extremely popular over the past year, and the Code Red Warzone Tournament on May 27 is set to deliver plenty of action for fans. Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a great deal of success following its official release in 2020, fostering a global community who enjoy the battle royale title. A large portion of the community is on the competitive side, as players and fans love to see which players can acquire the most kills and prove they are the most talented in the world.