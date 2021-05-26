Bill proposed to stamp out Lyme disease
HUDSON — New York is looking at creating a postage stamp to help fund research treatments for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. The Stamp Out Lyme Disease Act was introduced Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-19, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-1. If passed, the legislation would create a postage stamp to supplement congressionally appropriated research funds for the National Institute of Health to study treatments for Lyme and tick-borne diseases.www.hudsonvalley360.com