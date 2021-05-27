Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Gov: Giuliani associates not entitled to raid data for trial

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors on Wednesday said they don’t plan to use materials from recent raids on Rudy Giuliani’s home and office at an upcoming trial of two of his associates and another man on charges that they made illegal campaign contributions.

Federal prosecutors urged a judge to reject a request by lawyers in that case to force the government to disclose materials seized from Giuliani, ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, and others.

They said the warrants used in the raids did not authorize a search for evidence related to a case brought against Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin. All three have pleaded not guilty and are free on bail.

“The Government will not use any of the materials seized” during the Giuliani and related searches in the 2019 case against the trio at their upcoming October trial, prosecutors wrote.

Parnas, Fruman and Kukushkin, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen, are charged in a scheme to make illegal campaign donations to local and federal politicians in New York, Nevada and other states to try to win support for a new recreational marijuana business.

In a letter dated last Thursday but released publicly on Tuesday, attorney Joseph Bondy, representing Parnas, said he was writing on behalf of all defense counsel to get help from the judge in pursuit of information about the execution of search warrants on Giuliani and another lawyer who has represented Trump, Victoria Toensing.

The letter also accidentally disclosed that prosecutors in 2019 sought the electronic messages of two ex-Ukrainian government officials and a Ukrainian businessman in its probe of Giuliani’s dealings in that country.

Seized communications included an email account believed to belong to the former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko, a key figure in Giuliani’s efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation into then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, the letter said.

Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities. No charges have been filed.

Giuliani has insisted that his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump, not any foreign entity or person.

Parnas and Fruman face charges that they made sizable contributions while trying to get Americans interested in investigating Biden’s son in Ukraine. Parnas and Fruman worked with Giuliani to try to convince Ukraine to announce a probe of Biden. Giuliani, a Republican, has said he knew nothing about the donations.

Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation of the Bidens led the House to impeach Trump, though he was acquitted by the Senate.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

482K+
Followers
254K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Toensing
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lev Parnas
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Ukrainian#Americans#Republican#Bidens#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Hit by a ransomware attack? Your payment may be deductible

WASHINGTON (AP) — As ransomware attacks surge, the FBI is doubling down on its guidance to affected businesses: Don’t pay the cybercriminals. But the U.S. government also offers a little-noticed incentive for those who do pay: The ransoms may be tax deductible. The IRS offers no formal guidance on ransomware...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency as turnout low

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi...