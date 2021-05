There are many ways to describe a voiceover director and by director, we mean any media professional (creative director, producer) whose job is to direct voice actors to fulfill the promise of the script. One possible description is that the director is one who takes the lead in a dance where the choreography is still evolving. The director leads and the voice actor follows. When the voice actor surrenders to the creative climate set by the director, great things can happen. When both director and voice actor dance in harmony, magic happens. Here are seven tips for working well with a voiceover director.