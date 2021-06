If your cat wakes you up by running through the house at 2 a.m., playing in the early morning hours, or meowing at you an hour or two before you actually have to get up, you’re not alone. The truth is, your cat’s sleeping habits are probably widely different from yours. That doesn’t mean that you and your cat can’t both sleep through the night, though. Working with your cat’s sleep habits will take some time and creativity, but you can encourage him to go to bed when you do and to let you sleep soundly until it’s time to get up in the morning.