Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn adds Finley to quarterback room

By Matthew Johnson
auburnvillager.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auburn Tigers will be getting a new face in the locker room next season and much-needed depth quarterback as former LSU signal-caller TJ Finley decided to leave the Tigers of the Bayou and join the Tigers of the Plains. Finley is hoping to cash in on a potential rule...

www.auburnvillager.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
State
Texas State
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lsu#The Auburn Tigers#Bayou#Penn State#North Shore High School#Thompson High School#Plains#Touchdowns#Bowling Green#Toughness#Special Teams Situations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Auburn Football Recruiting: More Portal Decisions Coming Soon

Auburn fans have very quickly become acquainted with the transfer portal. The portal was the enemy for many weeks stealing away fifteen players. But last week, the Tigers befriended the mysterious being and landed two commitments of their own in nose tackle Tony Fair and safety Bydarrius Knighten. That friendship looks to continue this week when at least two top targets are expected to make their decisions.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

The key factors at play for Auburn with LSU transfer QB TJ Finley

There’s a date that will loom large when it comes to the recruitment of former LSU quarterback TJ Finley — June 3. That’s when the SEC’s presidents are reportedly set to vote on whether to do away with the league’s rule that requires intraconference transfers to sit out a season before being eligibly. Although the NCAA passed a one-time transfer waiver this spring, that one hurdle is still in place in the SEC, for now, and the status of that rule will factor into Finley’s decision on where to transfer, he told AL.com on Sunday.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Dematrius Davis happy with Tigers decision

With all of the talk surrounding what Auburn football might do at the QB position in 2021, it’s good to know that the team’s most recent commitment at the position is in good standing with the team. QB controversy could surround the program should they land coveted six-foot-six, 250-lb pro-style...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

I’m not sure how many players in Alabama will wind up with Division I offers in the 2022 and 2023 classes before the ink two years from now, but with every passing day more potential prospects show up on the radar. That was the case again last week when I took in spring games between Auburn and Eufaula high schools on Thursday night and Tallassee vs. Montgomery Catholic on Friday night.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn with plenty to play for heading into final SEC weekend

AUBURN, Alabama—Following a series win over Texas A&M over the weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers (22-25, 8-19) know exactly what they need to do in the final SEC series to earn a spot in the conference tournament at Hoover the next week. Tied with the Aggies but holding the tiebreaker vs. that team, Auburn is one game in front of Missouri in the standings as the Tigers get ready to head to Columbia for a three-game series vs. the black and gold Tigers.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Chandler Wooten, coaching staff liaison

When it comes to leadership for Auburn football, a massive void has been left due to the recent 2021 NFL Draft. With K.J. Britt gone, the defense has not only lost a vocal alpha capable of directing the defense and leading by example, which in this case, means laying out running backs thinking they can find daylight down the middle of the field.
Auburn, ALwtaw.com

Aggie Baseball Falls in Series Finale at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Tallahassee, FLaunetwork.com

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn's bullpen answers the bell as Tigers take series vs. Aggies

AUBURN, Alabama—With a very limited pitching staff available in Sunday’s final game against Texas A&M, Auburn relievers Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper combined to allow just one earned run on four hits in the final five innings as the TIgers held off the Aggies 8-5 to take the series. Auburn improves to 22-25 overall and 8-19 in SEC play and will take a one-game lead for the final spot in the SEC Tournament into next week’s series at Missouri.
Auburn, ALPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers continue to make history

In just the program’s second year, its first full season, the Clemson softball team continues to make history. After winning an ACC Regular Season Championship last week and then advancing to the ACC Tournament Finals on Saturday, the Tigers learned Sunday night they will officially play in an NCAA Regional for the first time.