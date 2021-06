LANSING, MI -- A little luck and the kindness of an employee helped a Saginaw County win a $1 million jackpot. “My friend and I were on the way home for a bonfire and we needed to stop for a couple things,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “We stopped at the Marion Springs General Store, but they must have just closed because the door was locked. We were standing at the door when a clerk came over to let us in.