Obituaries

Annie M. Kidda

Fort Bend Herald
 28 days ago

Annie M. Kidda was born in D’Lo, Mississippi on September 1, 1924 to J. Ransom McKeithen and Nancy T. McKeithen. Ann went to join the Lord on May 6, 2021 where she will be reunited with her husband, Michael L. Kidda, Sr. and her oldest son Michael L. Kidda, Jr. Ann and Mike were married in 1944 and spent a wonderful 75 years together before his passing in January 2020. Ann was a strong woman of faith who was active throughout her life in both church and civic organizations. She worked hard and made a wonderful life for Mike and their children. She loved sewing for herself and others, and she and Mike spent many years participating in ballroom dancing. Now she and Mike are dancing in heaven.

www.fbherald.com
