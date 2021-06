(Above) Jessica and Austin Wood with their children, Charlie and Bauer. Soda fountain and more will return to downtown cornerstone. Clear Lake residents love their beautiful and historical downtown area, but one building that is a cornerstone of Main Street has been vacant for a number of years. Some may know the building as the former Thrifty White Pharmacy or Corner Drug Store. Some may even remember the building as the Cerro Gordo County Bank. Thanks to Jessica Wood, of Clear Lake, the building is soon to have new life breathed back in to it.