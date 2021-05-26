Spring District Office Building in Bellevue Sells for $200M
Another major office building in Bellevue’s Spring District has sold — this one for $200 million. The recently completed Block 24 office building, which is leased to Facebook, was sold to a Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund, according to a news release today from the building’s developers. The deal follows Brookfield’s purchase of a larger Spring District office building, also leased to Facebook, last fall for $365 million.425business.com