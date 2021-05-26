Russian admin of cybercrime marketplace Deer.io jailed in US
Kirill Victorovich Firsov, a Russian Citizen has been jailed for 30 months (2.5 years) in US prison for running popular cybercrime marketplace Deer.io. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), Kirill Victorovich Firsov has been sentenced to 30 months in custody because of his role as the “administrator of a website that catered to cybercriminals by virtually selling items such as stolen credit card information, other personal information, and services to be used for criminal activity.”www.hackread.com