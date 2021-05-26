Russian admin of cybercrime marketplace Deer.io jailed in US

In an effort to mitigate the effects of Covid-related shutdowns, the US government poured trillions of dollars into relief programs, offering loans to businesses in need and sending checks to people whose income qualified them for aid. However, without adequate controls in place, there was nothing preventing fraudsters from taking advantage of the government’s largess to scoop up ever-larger amounts of money for their own benefit. According to one estimate, at least $100 million stolen from Covid relief funds have been laundered through the four top online investment platforms – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.