The Area Agency on Aging of the Brazos Valley will host a drive-thru health fair on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Texas 6 in College Station. Community residents 60 an over are encouraged to learn about ways to improve their health without leaving their vehicles. There will be games, prizes and a free sack lunch for those who attend.