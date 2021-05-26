Former Christiansburg police officer set for plea in child pornography case — maybe

A plea hearing on child pornography charges has been scheduled for a former Christiansburg police officer — but for now, it is just a calendar entry, his attorney said. Ethan Michael Havens, 26, was named almost a year ago as the subject of an investigation into child pornography distribution. A town police officer since December 2017, Havens was fired July 7, with town officials saying his alleged acts “shocked and outraged” them and would not be tolerated.