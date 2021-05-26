newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christiansburg, VA

Former Christiansburg police officer set for plea in child pornography case — maybe

By Mike Gangloff
Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plea hearing on child pornography charges has been scheduled for a former Christiansburg police officer — but for now, it is just a calendar entry, his attorney said. Ethan Michael Havens, 26, was named almost a year ago as the subject of an investigation into child pornography distribution. A town police officer since December 2017, Havens was fired July 7, with town officials saying his alleged acts “shocked and outraged” them and would not be tolerated.

roanoke.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christiansburg, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Christiansburg, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Court Hearing#County Court#Trial Court#Police Officials#Virginia State Police#Twitter#Child Pornography Charges#Christiansburg Police#Plea#Officer#Investigators#Court Tuesday#Sexual Activity#Town Officials#Bond#Bland County#July#Wythe County#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Montgomery County, VARoanoke Times

Montgomery County stabbing case ends with plea agreement

Kade Dominic Carter called 911 last year to say that he had stabbed someone and the man needed help, a prosecutor said. Carter, 22, of Christiansburg, last week resolved the charges from the October incident and an earlier drug possession case with guilty pleas, a fine and a prison term.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Montgomery County, VARoanoke Times

Shootout with officers detailed at Montgomery County hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG — Body camera footage played Friday in a Montgomery County court showed chaotic scenes as a man's apparent attack on his wife turned into a shootout with three sheriff's deputies. Jammie Lee Duncan, 46, had a preliminary hearing in the county's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to sort through...
Montgomery County, VANew Haven Register

Pipeline tree stand protesters get jail time, fines

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters have been sentenced to months in jail and ordered to repay the cost of removing them from tree stands they were chained to along the pipeline’s path. The Roanoke Times reports that Montgomery County General District Court Judge Randal Duncan convicted...
Christiansburg, VAmontcova.com

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

55 East Main Street Suite 1 Christiansburg, VA 24073. The object of this suit is to: COMPLAINT OF DIVORCE It is ORDERED that JOSHUA LEE VADEN appear at the above-named court and protect his/her interests on or before JULY 4, 2021. May 4, 2021. ERICA W. CONNER. CLERK.