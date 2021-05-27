'School of Rock': Jack Black Speaks out on Co-Star Kevin Clark's Death

Jessica Yu Li Henwick Teases Her Physically Demanding Role in Matrix 4. In just a few months, The Matrix will return with the fourth installment in the franchise. The movie will bring back some of the iconic characters from the original trilogy, including Neo and Trinity. At the same time, the story will also feature a few new faces, including Game of Thrones and Star Wars alum Jessica Yu Li Henwick. The English actress has been cast in a still-mysterious role, and while she doesn’t reveal too much about it, it appears that she had to train a lot for what director Lana Wachowski asked of her.