'School of Rock': Jack Black Speaks out on Co-Star Kevin Clark's Death

By Alyssa Fikse
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Clark, one of the stars of Richard Linklater's hit 2003 film School of Rock, died in Chicago on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. He was 32 years old. According to police, Clark was riding his bike on the Northwest side of Chicago when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata. Clark was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. local time. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, was not injured but was issued citations, police said to the Chicago Sun-Times.

