Garden Grove Day Camp returns with nine weeks of summer fun

Garden Grove families are invited to register their children in the City’s Garden Grove Day Camp (GGDC), a 9-week fun, safe, and affordable summer program for youth, ages 5-12, starting Monday, June 14. Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Camp will be held at the underwater-themed, fully-enclosed children’s play park, Atlantis Play Center, located at the northwest end of Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way.