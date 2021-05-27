Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden Grove, CA

Garden Grove Day Camp returns with nine weeks of summer fun

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarden Grove families are invited to register their children in the City’s Garden Grove Day Camp (GGDC), a 9-week fun, safe, and affordable summer program for youth, ages 5-12, starting Monday, June 14. Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Camp will be held at the underwater-themed, fully-enclosed children’s play park, Atlantis Play Center, located at the northwest end of Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way.

www.oc-breeze.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden Grove, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...