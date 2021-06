We've put together a list of the best gaming PC cases you can buy right now - combining outstanding build quality, attractive design and reasonable price. When selecting your next PC case there is a lot more to it than how good it looks and how many LEDs it has (although that’s obviously important too!). You'll need to make sure it keeps your rig cool while making as little noise as possible, that it has the features you're looking for and all the ports and connections in the right places to suit your needs.