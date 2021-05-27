Cancel
Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy among A-K Valley athletes ready for state track meet

By Michael Love
Tribune-Review
 22 days ago
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy competes in the boys’ class AA 1600 meter run during the WPIAL Track and Field Championships on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Slippery Rock University.

Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy knows the feeling of running at the PIAA Class AA track and field championships.

As a freshman in 2019, he took part in the 800 meters at Shippensburg and placed 21st.

Now, McCoy is one of the hunted at states as the No. 2 seed for Friday’s 1,600. The finals are set for 12:25 p.m.

“Being there before and knowing what to expect takes some of the nerves away,” said McCoy, who finished with a silver medal at WPIALs in a time of 4 minutes, 18.96 seconds, a season best by nearly nine seconds.

“Also, missing a whole season, it almost feels like (2019’s trip) never happened. I am just going to trust in my preparation throughout the year and know that I put the work in.”

At WPIALs, McCoy finished less than a second from champion Gabe McConville (4:18.01), a senior from Waynesburg.

“It definitely will be cool racing him again,” McCoy said.

WPIAL bronze medalist Kirk Stewart, a senior from South Park, is seeded third in the 1,600 on Friday. He ran a 4:21.18 at WPIALs.

“This is a good example of just how powerful the WPIAL has been this year, at least in the distance,” McCoy said.

McCoy isn’t the only Deer Lakes athlete set to compete at states as he will be joined by senior Nigel Rossman.

Rossman is seeded sixth in the 200 (22.57) and 10th in the 100 (11.23) after taking second in both at WPIALs.

“It will be cool going up with him,” McCoy said. “I know he is going to have a good state meet. Even though his WPIALs times weren’t his fastest, he has some pretty fast PRs this year.”

This year, the state championship meets are split into separate days. Class AAA will take center stage Saturday.

Friday’s events begin at 9 a.m., with the finals of the boys and girls 3,200 and various jumping and throwing events.

Riverview coach Palma Ostrowski said she hopes the boys 3,200 relay of sophomore Amberson Bauer, juniors Ty Laughlin and Parker Steele and senior Mason Ochs can surpass the 8:17.09 they ran in winning the WPIAL title last week. The relay is seeded seventh.

“It’s always the goal to go faster at states,” Ostrowski said. “We talk about it all the time. It’s hard sometimes to know how to taper, or if there is such a thing as a double taper. To be able to run as well as they did (at WPIALs) and still then be able to peak at states is a challenge, but I know they will do the best they can.”

It is the first time a Riverview boys 3,200 relay qualified for states since 2009.

Ochs, a Lock Haven commit, returns to states in the 3,200 run. He is seeded 17th after placing fourth at WPIALs (10:11.93). Ochs took 17th at states in the 3,200 in 2019 (9:52.55).

Apollo-Ridge senior Casey Weightman heads to Shippensburg as the No. 9 seed in the javelin. A throw of 121 feet, 7 inches secured the WPIAL title last week.

She is no stranger to PIAA competition as she took 14th in the javelin representing Belle Vernon at the Class AAA meet in 2019.

“It’s definitely an opportunity most don’t have, and I am really grateful to be in the position to see a different level of athlete,” Weightman said. “So I am really excited to compete with the top dogs in the state.”

Burrell will have four relays — three boys and one girls quartet — at states.

The boys 1,600 relay of seniors Brayden Callahan, Ryan Wurzer, Jake Guerrini and Ian Smola finished runner-up to Riverside at WPIALs in a season-best time of 3:29.53. The team is seeded third at states behind Riverside and No. 2 Southern Columbia from District 4.

The Bucs boys 400 relay (Callahan, Guerrini, Wurzer and junior Kayden Ireland) is seeded 13th, while the 3,200 relay (senior Matt Wass, junior Ethan Croushore and freshmen Luke Guerrini and Liam Kuczinski) is the 21st seed.

The Burrell girls 3,200 relay (freshmen Leah Brockett and Grace Nesko, junior Isabella Leger and sophomore Ali Hughes) checks in as the 17th seed.

Individually for Burrell, Guerrini is in position to challenge for a medal as the eighth seed in the 400 after taking fourth at WPIALs in a personal-best time of 50.78.

Apollo-Ridge junior Greg Klingensmith is hoping for big things in the discus. He is seeded seventh after a third-place finish at WPIALs with a school-record distance of 156-9.

The Pennsylvania Cable Network will broadcast the Class AA championships, with coverage starting at 10:15 a.m. It will include live and recorded events on the track and in the field.

Indiana Statebcsdschools.net

CHS track athletes excel in State Championships

Berkeley County School District high schools has some stellar track and field athletes. The weekend of May 24 proved to be a busy one as these athletes competed in the State Championships. Cross High track coach Eric Murrell shared high remarks for his competing students at the State Championships. Tenth-grader...
Iowa City, IAkilj.com

Prep Track: IATC All-Star Meet Features Two Local Athletes

Iowa City — Iowa’s top senior track & field athletes competed for North and South Teams, as they dueled for bragging rights, at Iowa City West High School this weekend. The senior all-star championship was held on Saturday, June 5th. Two area athletes qualified for the meet. Mount Pleasant’s Karsyn...
Knoxville, ILDaily Gate City

Barber advances to state track meet in two events

KNOXVILLE — West Hancock’s Bailey Barber qualified for the Illinois High School State Final Meet in girls track. Bailey finished second in the long jump and in the triple jump at the Class 1A Knoxville Sectional. She had a best of 4.63 meters in the long jump and a mark of 9.74 meters in the triple jump.
Winfield, WVGallipolis Daily Tribune

Point sending 27 athletes to state meet

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Point Pleasant scored a pair of runner-up efforts in the final standings and will officially be sending 27 athletes to the state tournament next weekend following the completion of the 2021 Class AA Region IV track and field championships on Thursday night at Winfield High School. Both...
Bloomfield, NJessexnewsdaily.com

Bengals track and field athletes qualify for Group IV meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track team competed at the Sectional Championship and the following athletes advanced to the Group IV meet: Kaiese Anderson, who was second in discus; Cristian Armstrong, who was second in the long jump; Kayla Siva, who was fifth in high hurdles; and the boys 4-x-800-meter relay team placed sixth.
Marathon, NYthe-reporter.net

Local Track & Field Athletes Excel In Showcase Meet

Local high school track and field athletes competed in the The Section IV Track and Field Showcase Meet June 12 in Marathon with several finishing at the top of their event. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Corbin, KYCorbin Times Tribune

RUNNER-UP EFFORTS: Corbin's boys', girls' track and field teams place second in Class 2A, Region 5 Meet, sending numerous student-athletes to Class 2A State Meet

HARLAN — The Corbin Lady Redhound and Lady Redhound track and field teams turned in identical runner-up efforts in last week’s Class 2A, Region 5 track and field meet. The girls’ team finished with 78.5 points while Mercer County placed first with 146 points. The boys’ team finished with 137 points, only 30.5 points behind champion Mercer County.
Noble County, INEvening Star

Noble County well represented at state track meet

Track and field athletes from the News Sun coverage area have a history of doing well this time of year. From East Noble’s Amy Yoder Begley to Westview’s Skyler Carpenter to most recently Churubusco’s Sam Wood, there has been a standard set to finish near the top at the IHSAA Track and Field State Finals.
Sportshuroninsider.com

Huron Tiger track athletes compete at state

PICKERINGTON – 11 Huron Tiger track athletes competed in eight events at the OHSAA State Championship meet, on Friday and Saturday. Prelims took place on Friday, and finals took place on Saturday. Maggie Golling, Jaden Carey, CeAujanay Grant, and Isabella Cozzie finished fifth in the Girls 4×100 Meter Dash Finals,...
Holton, KSholtonrecorder.net

2020-2021 KSHSAA State Track and Field Meet

The 2020-2021 KSHSAA State Track and Field Meet was held this past weekend at Cessna Stadium at Wichita State University. This year was a three day state meet, Thursday, May 27 was Class 5A and 6A, Friday, May 28 was Class 3A and 4A and Saturday, May 29 was Class 1A and 2A. The top eight places medal in each event.
Redwood Falls, MNkkoj.com

JCC Track Team Sends 34 athletes to Section 3A Meet

Below is a list of all the JCC athletes who will be competing in today's Section 3A track meet in Redwood Falls. The field events will start at 3:30 with the running events starting at 5:30. The top 2 finishers in each event will move on to the State track meet which will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The 3200 meters will be held on Thursday, June 17 with all other events on Friday, June 18. The boys meet is at 10 a.m. that day, with the girls at 3:30 p.m.
Haddam, CTzip06.com

H-K Boys’ Track Captures Class M State Title

The Haddam-Killingworth boys’ outdoor track team won its first state title in 33 years by taking first place at the Class M State Championship at Willow Brook Park on June 2. (Photo courtesy of Matt Diglio ) The Haddam-Killingworth boys’ outdoor track and field team was on a mission to...
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Pennington concludes track career at state meet

Seymour’s Josh Pennington approached every track meet this season as another opportunity. Another opportunity to improve his time, another opportunity to improve his form, and come postseason, another opportunity to prolong his season. Last week, Pennington reached the pinnacle as he qualified for the state track meet by placing second...
Kiowa County, KSkiowacountysignal.com

Skyline sends two qualifiers to state track meet

The Skyline track and field team is wrapping up their season and two T-Birds are headed to state. Cassidy Spease, a senior, has the 2nd fastest 100M dash qualifying time in the state and will compete in that event at state. She placed second at the Regional Meet at Kiowa County with a time of 12.65 seconds. She also competed in the 200M dash and the 400M dash this season. She was the 400M dash HOPL league champion.
Franklin County, KYThe State-Journal

More Franklin County, Western Hills athletes qualify for state track meet

Several local athletes have earned berths in the Class 2A KHSAA State Track & Field Championships Friday at the University of Kentucky. The meet begins at 10 a.m. The top two finishers in the Class 2A Region 4 meet, which took place June 1, were automatic qualifiers, and others advanced by being among the top 10 times and finishes from across the state in Class 2A.