Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford parades electric F-150 in New York and boosts EV spending

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor showed off its new electric $39,000 F-150 Lighting at New York’s Chelsea on Wednesday (May 26). The relatively low price was achieved by involving long-time suppliers in the new venture, said Darren Palmer, Ford’s general manager for Battery Electric Vehicles. “Something really important for the vehicle is how...

ntvhoustonnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Motor Company#Motor Vehicles#General Electric#Vehicle Emissions#Chelsea#Battery Electric Vehicles#U S Ev Production#Electric Versions#Evs#Rival General Motors#Battery Development#Annual Sales#Technology Company#Electrification#Long Time Suppliers#Infrastructure#Venture#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Parades
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Country
China
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
EconomyThe Verge

Ford is making an electric Explorer, boosts EV investment by $8 billion

Ford will spend $30 billion on electric vehicles by 2025, and says 40 percent of its global fleet will be all-electric by 2030. The company is working on an all-electric versions of its Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs. And it’s developing two new electric vehicle platforms: one that will power full-size pickup trucks, and one that can easily flex between all- and rear-wheel drive to fit multiple vehicle types.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Future Is Electric: Ford to Announce Two New EV Platforms

Following in the environmentally friendly footsteps of Tesla, GM, and Volkswagen, Ford will build two new electric vehicle platforms. Currently Ford makes the 2021 Mustang Mach-E and will release the F-150 Lightning in 2022. Ford hopes to make a name for itself in the EV category, as demand for electric vehicles continues to climb.
CarsPosted by
The Week

Ford's big bet on an electric F-150

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Ford wants to be the company that takes electric vehicles "from niche to normal," said Annie White at Car And Driver. Last week, the company released details of the F-150 Lightning, the upcoming electric version of its best-selling pickup. Slated for sale in spring 2022, it boasts more torque than its gas-guzzling siblings — "This sucker's quick," President Biden said when he took one for a test drive — and enough juice to "power a home for a week or more." The Lightning takes full advantage of its electric capabilities, with a front trunk — or "frunk" — replacing the conventional engine, and 11 outlets that could be used for power tools. Ford's F-series pickups have been "the top-selling vehicles in the U.S." for 39 consecutive years. Last year, almost 800,000 were sold in the U.S., compared with 292,000 Teslas. If a large share of F-150 buyers go electric, it will transform the industry.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Sure Looks Like an Electric Bronco Teaser as Ford Plans Two New EV Platforms by 2025

A dedicated electric full-size truck base is also on the way. During Wednesday's Ford+ shareholder event, the Blue Oval announced a pair of dedicated EV platforms that are coming to market by 2025. Expect to see a unique full-size electric pickup base, apparently named TE1 according to Reuters' sources, and flexible architecture for battery-powered all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive vehicles, including commercial vans and what looks like a familiar off-roader.
EconomyCNET

Ford readies new EV platform, IonBoost in-house batteries in $30B electric investment

Ford on Wednesday dropped some big electric-vehicle bombshells as it gears up to tackle rivals in the EV realm. During its Capital Markets Day investor event, the automaker revealed its new Ford Plus plan, designed to help the Blue Oval in the shift to EVs with a new, scalable EV platform, IonBoost in-house battery engineering and manufacturing -- and a whopping $30 billion investment for all things EV by 2025.
Weathermarginalrevolution.com

The Ford F-150: An Electric Vehicle for Red America

The Ford F-150 truck has been America’s best selling vehicle for forty years! (Bubble test: Do you own one or know someone who does?) The new version, the F-150 Lightning, goes into production in 2022 and it’s electric. Even today there is still the whiff of “liberal America” around electric vehicles but what’s impressive about the Lightning isn’t that it’s electric, it’s that it’s a better truck. The Lightning, for example, can power a home and work appliances from its 11 outlets including a 240 volt outlet! Look at this brilliant ad campaign:
Carsvoonze.com

Ford F-150 Lightning: the electric variant of the best-selling vehicle in US history

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. The pickup of the future is here. The F-150 Lightning is the smartest and most innovative car of this type that Ford that the brand has built. From near-instant torque to smart towing, perfect connectivity for software updates, plus power for your home, an electric frunk, and a digital display that’s bigger than anything in a full-size truck.
CarsPosted by
The Week

Ford reports 70,000 reservations for its newly unveiled all-electric F-150 truck

A week after unveiling its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck, Ford said Wednesday, it has already received about 70,000 reservations. The first of the new trucks won't ship until next spring, and reservations aren't firm commitments to buy, just a strong show of interest paired with a $100 refundable deposit. But Ford celebrated the big numbers as a vote of consumer confidence.
Economycanarymedia.com

Did Ford's electric F-150 just shake up the home backup power market?

Century-old Ford Motor Co. did something in May that the clean energy industry hadn't yet accomplished: combine clean backup power and an electric vehicle. "Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer this capability on an electric truck," the company asserted with the launch of its electric F-150 Lightning. But it also appears to be the first providing backup power from any mass-market electric vehicle. Even electric car pioneer Tesla doesn't offer this yet, and its leaders have questioned the efficacy of exporting power from vehicles.
CarsOutdoor Life

Is Ford’s Electric F-150 Lightning a Real Hunting Truck?

Ford’s F-150 has long been the most popular vehicle in the U.S. The truck just took a huge step forward in terms of zero-emissions transportation with the recent release of the all-electric F-150 Lightning. But how will a truck that can only run 230 miles per charge perform for hunters and anglers?
CarsEngadget

Ford's electric F-150 range estimates are very conservative

Were you disappointed when Ford said the F-150 Lightning would offer an estimated 300 miles of range in its best trim level? You might not have reason to be so glum. Ford told YouTuber Marques Brownlee that its EPA range estimates for the electric pickup truck factor in 1,000lbs of cargo — you may well get considerably more range with a lighter load. Brownlee saw 367 miles of estimated range in an empty F-150 Lighting Platinum with an 80 percent charge, and estimated that a full charge would net about 459 miles.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Lordstown sees the F-150 Lightning as validating its electric-truck model

On a Monday afternoon call with investors, Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns sounded positively bullish about the recent rollout of the Ford F-150 Lightning, which he called “a watershed moment.”. The Ford truck includes a $39,974 Lightning Pro model that remixes the bestselling truck nameplate in the industry as all-electric...
Carsdrivearabia.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro joins the range as electric workhorse

A couple of days earlier, Ford jumped into the EV truck waters with the Ford F-150 Lightning. With the meat of the Lightning range catering to the lifestyle customers, Ford is now wooing the commercial market with their F-150 Lightning Pro, an entry-level model to the EV truck range. The...
Carsautobodynews.com

Ford Bumps its EV Investment to $30B, F-150 Lightning Grabs 70K Pre-Orders

Ford is anticipating at least 40% of its vehicle production lines to be manufacturing electric cars by the end of the decade, and the F-150 Lightning, the EV version of its best-selling pickup, has accumulated 70,000 preorders just a week after its unveiling event. Ford now intends to spend at...