The game was over shortly after the Falmouth High School softball team got off the boat in Nantucket. In the top of the first the Clippers batted around the order, sending 11 hitters to the plate, and scored six times to open up a big lead. That wasn’t even the biggest inning that the Clippers’ bats had in their 22-1 victory over the Whalers in the season finale for FHS.