White House confirms support for Japan’s plan to proceed with Olympics

By NTV Houston Newsroom
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWhite House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre reaffirmed the Biden Administration’s support for the Japanese Olympic Committee’s plan to proceed with the Tokyo Games despite calls for cancellation amid the Asian country’s low COVID-19 vaccination rates. A major newspaper, Japan’s Asahi Shimbun, on Wednesday (May 26) called for the Tokyo Olympics to...

