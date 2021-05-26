Former senator John Warner remembered as a ‘towering institution’ of Va. politics, an ‘independent voice’
John Warner, who represented Virginia in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and was known for his military service, his marriage to actress Elizabeth Taylor and his willingness at times to buck his own Republican Party, is being remembered this morning as a “towering institution” in Virginia politics and “an independent voice” who remained active in public affairs well into his tenth decade.www.fauquier.com